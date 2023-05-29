NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,753,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 987,831 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

