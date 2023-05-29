Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Phreesia has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHR stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

