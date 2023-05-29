Okta (OKTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 3,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

