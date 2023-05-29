Donaldson (DCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 1.7 %

DCI stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.