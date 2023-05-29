BOX (BOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.80, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.