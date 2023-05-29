NetApp (NTAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

