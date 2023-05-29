The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

