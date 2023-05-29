Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capri Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. Capri has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $79,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 12,296.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 663,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

