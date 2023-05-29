Salesforce (CRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRM opened at $215.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.78.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,784. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

