Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.20-$11.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $112.15 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

