Nordstrom (JWN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY24 guidance at $1.80 to $2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.72.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,733,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,711,000 after buying an additional 454,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

