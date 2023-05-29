TDCX (TDCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts expect TDCX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDCX opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.04. TDCX has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

