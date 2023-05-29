Pure Storage (PSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.45.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.