Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Chindata Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chindata Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.21.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
