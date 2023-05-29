Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Chindata Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chindata Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.