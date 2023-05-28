JSF Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,251 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

