Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,122 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

