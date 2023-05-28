Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

