New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosse Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosse Capital Partners LLP now owns 671,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 84,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

