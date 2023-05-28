Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $143.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

