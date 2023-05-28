Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,132 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

KEYS opened at $161.63 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.