Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $111.76 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

