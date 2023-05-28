Sei Investments Co. Sells 116,693 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,693 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,119,000 after buying an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,712,000 after buying an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

