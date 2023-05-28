Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

