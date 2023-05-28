SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

