Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 888 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.23.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.38.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

