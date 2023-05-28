Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 76 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 694.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 497,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after buying an additional 435,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 522.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

