Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,905,000 after purchasing an additional 226,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

