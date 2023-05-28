Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

