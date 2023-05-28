Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,887 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Shares of WTW opened at $221.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

