Amalgamated Bank Buys 6,713 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

