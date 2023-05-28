New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.