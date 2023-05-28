Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.