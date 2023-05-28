CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CSGP stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

