Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,354 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

WEC stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

