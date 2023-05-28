Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ROK opened at $286.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

