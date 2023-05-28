Continuum Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

