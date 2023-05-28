Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

