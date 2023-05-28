Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

