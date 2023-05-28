Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.33.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

