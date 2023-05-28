Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

