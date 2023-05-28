United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock opened at $350.97 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

