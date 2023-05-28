New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $180,086,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

