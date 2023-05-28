Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $387.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.89. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.