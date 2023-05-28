SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 80,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Allegion by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

