Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

