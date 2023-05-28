Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $92.19.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

