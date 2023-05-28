Amalgamated Bank Purchases 9,806 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

