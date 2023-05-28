British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

