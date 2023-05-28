CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

