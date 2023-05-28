CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,023 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,023 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.